John Hallwas was elected president of the Illinois State Historical Society April 29 at the organization's annual meeting in Springfield.
He has been a long-time member of that organization.
Hallwas received his Bachelor of Science in education and Master of Arts from Western Illinois University in 1967 and 1968, and after doctoral study at the University of Florida, where he earned his Ph.D., he was hired to teach at WIU. His 34-year career as a professor involved teaching British and American literature, creative writing and cultural-historical Honors College classes, but during that time, he also held a 25-year position as director of Regional Collections at the WIU library’s Archives and Special Collections unit. He has also spoken widely, in well over 100 Illinois communities, and many places in other states, and he has taught dozens of adult-education programs over the years as well.
Hallwas is the most well-published living author on topics related to Illinois. He has written or edited more than 30 books and monographs, as well as introductions to various works by other authors, and more than 500 journal, magazine, and newspaper articles. Among his most popular books are two Illinois-based historical accounts about lawbreakers: "The Bootlegger: A Story of Small-Town America" (1998) and "Dime Novel Desperadoes: The Notorious Maxwell Brothers" (2008). The only historical overview of the state region where he has lived for many years is his "Western Illinois Heritage" (1983), and the only anthology of writings from our state’s early generations is his "Illinois Literature: The Nineteenth Century" (1986). He has also written half a dozen plays related to Illinois history, including "The Conflict: A Soldier’s Memories of the Civil War" and" The Mysterious Bard of Sangamo."
He currently writes a popular article series for Illinois Heritage magazine, titled “Forgotten Voices from Illinois History” (2016-2023), focused on a host of authors from all over the state, in every generation since the frontier. That has prompted a new book by the same title, which will appear this spring.
Hallwas was designated upon retirement as the university’s only Distinguished Professor Emeritus, and because of his advocacy of broad education — for self-growth, deeper understanding, and social commitment — an annual educational event was named for him: The John Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture.
He has received some two dozen other awards over the years, for his writings and his social activism for various causes. Among them are the National University Continuing Education Award (1981), for excellence in adult-education programming; the Mid-America Award, from the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature (1994), for distinguished contributions to the study of Midwestern literature; the Studs Terkel Humanities Service Award (2004), from Illinois Humanities, for significant community and regional programs; the Society of Midland Authors Award (2009), for the “Best Biography from the Midwest” (for Dime Novel Desperadoes), and the Lifetime Achievement Award, from the Illinois State Historical Society (2018), for contributions to Illinois historical understanding.
Among his current efforts in conjunction with the Illinois State Historical Society is a new, statewide memoir writing program that will involve senior citizens in every part of Illinois, who will be prompted to write short personal accounts about aspects of their early experience in the state (during the 1945 to 1975 era), involving such matters as family life, school days, community activities, earning a living, and so on. The title for the new Illinois program is “The Land and the People Hold Memories."
Hallwas has already begun to promote the new memoir program around the state, and of course, he will also be advocating Illinois history education programs, recognition for local historical efforts, the placing of markers at notable historic sites, and membership in the 124-year-old Illinois State Historical Society.
