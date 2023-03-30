Hannibal Clinic doctor retires

Mark Tucker, DO, family physician, Hannibal Clinic-Center, MO, retires April 1, after 14 years of service to the patients of Hannibal Clinic, and a total of 41 years of care to the patients of the community of Center and surrounding communities.
In 1982, after graduation from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, MO, Dr. Tucker began a private practice in Center. During the course of his career, he would affiliate with Hannibal Regional Medical Group and, in 2009, joined Hannibal Clinic, practicing in Center.
