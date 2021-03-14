Last month, several Hannibal FFA students competed in different Proficiency Award skill areas. This award recognizes students for their supervised agriculture experience (SAE) and the specialized skills they have developed.
Four Hannibal students competed at the area level with three placing the top three in there skill areas. FFA students who took part were:
Sophie Albright-Small Animal Production and Care
Ashton Braden-Equine Entrepreneurship
Alyssa Fountain-Poultry Production
Emma Fountain-Agriculture Sales