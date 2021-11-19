Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of neurologist Ihtesham Qureshi, MD to their team. Dr. Qureshi earned his medical degree at Mamata Medical College, India. He then went on to complete his neurology residency at Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center at El Paso, Texas where he served as Chief Resident. Following his residency, Dr. Qureshi completed an Epilepsy fellowship at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston.
“I believe each specialty in medicine has its own relevance and choosing one is a matter of interest and clarity of thought. My interest in neurology didn’t start spontaneously but has grown over time. Neurology is considered a highly respected field as they are able to diagnose the rarest of cases. Their confidence in treating the patient influenced me and is what interested me in the field of neurology. It is now an exciting time to be a neurologist with an exceptional number of major discoveries and breakthroughs being made on an annual basis as we understand the nervous system better,” shares Dr. Qureshi.
A neurologist is a medical doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating, and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), concussion, epilepsy, migraine, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke.
“In general, neurological conditions are considered to be debilitating with limited treatment options. However, recent major advancements and newer & better treatments, allow hope in not only curing but also improving quality of life. This to me is the most rewarding and fulfilling feeling,” says Dr. Qureshi. “Along with being a general neurologist, I have training in neurocritical care and have specialized in epilepsy.”
Dr. Qureshi is focused on listening and educating his patients about their condition, “I like to actively listen and educate patients and their family members about their neurological condition so we can work as a team in creating realistic milestones. My priority is also taking time to understand each patient’s health outcome goals and health care preferences and ensuring the care I provide is in line with those goals.”
To contact Dr. Qureshi’s office call (573) 629-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.