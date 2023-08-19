Hannibal resident joins Blessing Foundation board of trustees
Dan Donovan

Hannibal resident Melissa C. Griswold, PhD, is the newest member of the Blessing Foundation.

The Blessing Foundation works to improve the health of residents of the region by raising, maintaining and disbursing charitably donated funds to support the healthcare provided by Blessing Health System and to address the unmet needs of the patients and families it serves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.