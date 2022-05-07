Henry named Director of Operations of IPI Wealth Management

Brad Henry has been named Director of Operations of IPI Wealth Management, located at 420 Maine Street in Quincy. Brad joins the firm after 17 years in executive roles at a local manufacturing company. Brad specializes in business development, sales, and quality control. Brad is a graduate of Saint Louis University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations and Organizational Communication. As Director of Operations, Brad is responsible for assuring exceptional and timely service for all clients as they work with the firm’s financial advisors to achieve their goals. IPI Wealth Management, 420 Maine Street Quincy, IL office, has clients in 26 states and offers securities and investment advice through Investment Planners, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC) and IPI Wealth Management, Inc., respectively, 226 W. Eldorado St. Decatur, IL 62522. 217-425-6340.
People and Professions
