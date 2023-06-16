QUINCY — The Herald-Whig received seven awards from the Illinois Press Association’s Best of the Press contest.
The awards were presented June 8 at the IPA’s convention in Bloomington.
Winning first place for Special Sections was Staff Writer Deborah Gertz Husar for the Fall 2022 Farm & Field.
Also receiving first place for News Reporting-Series was Executive Editor Matt Hopf and Staff Writer Mike Sorensen for continuing coverage of the Judge Robert Adrian case.
Former Hannibal Courier-Post Staff Writer Meg Duncan received first place for Localized National Story for her story on the baby formula shortage.
Former Phillips Media Group paginator Jade Cope received second place for Single Page Design.
Former Herald-Whig Sports Writer Cam Adams received fourth place for Sports Feature for his story on the shortage of officials in high school sports.
The Herald-Whig also received fourth place for best website.
Gertz Husar also received first place for Feature in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors for her piece on Quincy Public Schools’ English Language Learner program.
“Our staff works hard each day to serve our community,” Hopf said. “I’m proud of the statewide recognition we’ve received highlighting all the hard work.”
