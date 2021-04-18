Clifford "Junior" Hitz was recognized at the April 6th, 2021 meeting of the Carthage Park District for his service to the Park. During his 28 year tenure, Junior worked as the parks maintenance man and groundskeeper. He and his wife Pat were presented with a special plaque and gift by Chris Goetz, board president, as a token of appreciation of his service.
Carthage, Ill.
Hitz retires from Carthage Park District
- staff Report
-
-
- Comments
