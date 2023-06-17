Hannibal-LaGrange University is proud to announce the winners of the Parkway Distinguished Professor Award and the Immanuel Staff Member of the Year for the 2022-23 academic year.
Every year, the Parkway Distinguished Professor Award, HLGU’s highest faculty award, is given by Parkway Baptist Church in St. Louis. This is the 33rd year for the award. It is presented to an exceptional member of the HLGU faculty. Selection is based on outstanding professional and personal contributions to Christian education.
This year’s Parkway Distinguished Professor Award recipient is Mrs. Christy Jung. Mrs. Jung is a 1997 graduate from HLGU. She had a career as a multimedia journalist at several news organizations before returning to teach at HLGU and now serves as the chair of the Communication Studies department. She has taught at Hannibal-LaGrange for 14 years.
“Mrs. Jung is a blessing to HLGU both as an instructor in the classroom and outside of the classroom,” said Vice President of Academic Administration and Dean of the Faculty Dr. Julee Albee. “Each year, she sponsors students on trips to conferences and competitions where they perform well nationally. We are fortunate to have Mrs. Jung as our 2023 Parkway Distinguished Professor at Hannibal-LaGrange! She is well-deserving of this honor.”
Each year, the staff member of the year award is sponsored by Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal. Full-time staff members are nominated by their colleagues and confirmed by the Executive Cabinet. Criteria for nomination include exemplary performance in contractual duties, contributions to the University in time, effort, and creativity, and understanding and embodiment of “Knowledge for Service.”
This year’s staff member of the year is Carla McDonald. Carla is a 1985 graduate of HLGU. She’s worked at multiple places at the university over her 38 years of service, and has served for 23 years as the students account manager in the HLGU business office.
“Karla McDonald has modeled to the HLGU community steady faithfulness for 38 years,” said HLGU president Dr. Robert Matz. “Generations of students, faculty, staff and administrators have been blessed by her service. It is because of her, and so many others like her, that God has a bright future for Hannibal-LaGrange University.”
Both HLGU award winners were honored during the May 2023 HLGU commencement ceremony.
