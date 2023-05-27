HLGU Appoints Sonia Vicars as Interim Vice President of Business and Operations

Hannibal-LaGrange University is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Vicars as the Interim Vice President of Business and Operations.

Sonia Vicars is a familiar face to the Hannibal-LaGrange community, having served as a faithful Trustee from 2010 to 2020. Her deep understanding of the university's mission and values, combined with her extensive professional background, makes her an excellent choice to assume this interim leadership position.

