HLGU Appoints Sonia Vicars as Interim Vice President of Business and Operations

Hannibal-LaGrange University is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Vicars as the Interim Vice President of Business and Operations.
Sonia Vicars is a familiar face to the Hannibal-LaGrange community, having served as a faithful Trustee from 2010 to 2020. Her deep understanding of the university's mission and values, combined with her extensive professional background, makes her an excellent choice to assume this interim leadership position.
Before joining Hannibal-LaGrange University, Sonia Vicars had a distinguished career at Boeing, where she spent 35 years in Business Contracting and Supply Chain. Her tenure culminated in her role as Senior Director of Supply Chain, Sourcing Process, Compliance, and Training. Ms. Vicars' expertise in these areas will greatly contribute to the continued success and growth of the university.
Sonia is a graduate of Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Missouri. She pursued her higher education at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and obtained her Master's in Business from Maryville University in St. Louis. Throughout her career and personal life, she has displayed a commitment to lifelong learning and excellence.
Outside of her professional endeavors, Ms. Vicars is an active member of Waypoint Church in St. Charles, Missouri. Her involvement in ministry includes leading women's ministry events and life groups, demonstrating her dedication to serving others and fostering a sense of community.
