Hannibal-LaGrange University announced the appointment of Julie Albee as HLGU’s interim vice president of academic administration. Albee will started in her new role on Nov. 1
Albee recently celebrated her 19th year of service to Hannibal-LaGrange University. Over her time with HLGU, Albee has served as the Division of Education chair, director of assessment, director of teacher education, and distinguished professor of education.
“As a distinguished professor of education, a fixture in the HLGU and Hannibal communities, and one of the finest Christian women I know, I could not be more excited about Dr. Albee’s willingness to accept the vice president of academic administration role in this transitional period,” said HLCU President Robert Matz said.
Albee earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri Western State University, her master’s degree in professional studies in education (Gifted Education) from Iowa State University, and her Interdisciplinary Ph.D. in higher order literacy (diagnosing and remediating reading problems) and urban and policy studies in higher education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She began teaching at HLGU in the fall of 2003.
Albee was awarded HLGU’s Outstanding Faculty Member award in 2003, Mortar Board Society at Northwest Missouri State University, Parkway Distinguished Professor from HLGU in 2009 and 2018, and Distinguished Professor of Education from HLGU in 2020. She is only the second HLGU professor to receive the distinguished professor title. This title is awarded to HLGU professors who have achieved excellence and made significant contributions in their field. HLGU highlights this placement as, “an honor bestowed on a person by the University President and Trustees,” not one that is applied for as other rank advancements are.
She has co-authored a Reading Diagnosis and Correction textbook, published numerous articles, served in consulting roles for area school districts, has been invited to speak in several areas of literacy, and actively participates in several professional organizations to remain current in the field of education.
She is a member of the International Literacy Association, and Professors of Literacy and Teacher Education, and she holds Missouri Teaching Certification in Elementary Education and K-12 Math.
“I am both humbled and honored to serve the Lord, my highly esteemed HLGU colleagues, Dr. Matz, and HLGU in a new capacity,” Albee said. “Relying on the Lord’s wisdom and guidance, I am excited for this new opportunity.”
Albee is married to Mark, pastor of Edgewood Baptist Church in Bowling Green. They have three grown children: Tim, who is in corporate business partnerships and lives in Kansas City, Christina Argo (with son-in-law Jordan and grandchildren Morgan, Logan, Emma, and Ephraim), who is a licensed professional counselor in Arkadelphia, Ark.; and Ben (with wife Abby), who is a computer network engineer in Columbia.
She enjoys serving the Lord as a pastor’s wife, VBS teacher and ladies’ Bible study coordinator.
