HLGU names Dr. Julie Albee as Interim Vice President for Academic Administration

Hannibal-LaGrange University announced the appointment of Julie Albee as HLGU’s interim vice president of academic administration. Albee will started in her new role on Nov. 1

Albee recently celebrated her 19th year of service to Hannibal-LaGrange University. Over her time with HLGU, Albee has served as the Division of Education chair, director of assessment, director of teacher education, and distinguished professor of education.

