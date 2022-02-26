Hoffman Receives National Honors from the National Athletic Trainers Association

Culver-Stockton College is pleased to announce that Dr. Jay Hoffman has been named a 2022 National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Athletic Trainer Service Award recipient.
The NATA Athletic Trainer Service Award acknowledges NATA members for their contributions to their profession as volunteers. Hoffman was selected for this award for his contributions to the athletic training profession as a volunteer at the local and state levels, along with his involvement in professional associations, community organizations, grassroots public relations efforts, and service as a volunteer athletic trainer. Dr. Lauren Schellenberger, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Culver-Stockton College shared her congratulations to Dr. Hoffman and said, “This prestigious recognition showcases Hoffman’s dedication and expertise in his field. He is an exemplar for service both on and off campus, and we are proud of his work as a Culver-Stockton College faculty member.”
Currently the acting Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies, Program Director for Athletic Training, and Associate Professor of Athletic Training and Health Sciences, Hoffman is honored to receive this prestigious recognition and said, "Service and advocacy are extremely important to me. I have been very fortunate to be mentored by dedicated leaders in the athletic training field who have not only modeled those behaviors but also saw it fit to nominate and recognize me for my service to the profession.”
To be eligible for the awards, athletic trainers must be NATA members in good standing, have 20+ years of BOC certification, and have 20+ years of membership in NATA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.