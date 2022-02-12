Holcomb earns board certification in Advanced Diabetes Management

Formal portrait Dr. Shawn Holcomb in Qunicy August 3, 2017 photo by Jason Johnson.

 Jason Johnson

SIU Center for Family Medicine – Quincy would like to congratulate Dr. Shawn Holcomb for becoming Board Certified in Advanced Diabetes Management from the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. Holding this credential certifies that Dr. Holcomb can skillfully manage complex patient needs and assist patients with therapeutic problem-solving. Within her scope of practice, Dr. Holcomb can adjust medications, treat and monitor acute and chronic complications and other comorbidities, counsel patients on lifestyle modifications, address psychosocial issues, and participate in research and mentoring.

