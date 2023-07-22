Homebank announced the following promotions:
Denneil Comstock of Palmyra, portfolio loan administrative assistant, has been promoted to vice president. Since joining Homebank in February 2016, she has moved through multiple roles within the lending department that have contributed to her current success. Comstock is married and has two sons.
Karen O’Brien of Palmyra, loan officer, has been promoted to vice president. O’Brien has a degree in respiratory therapy but made the transition to banking in June 2017, starting at Homebank as a loan processor. She was named a loan officer in 2020. O’Brien is married and has two sons.
Reann Redd of Palmyra, loan officer, has been promoted to vice president. Born and raised in the Philadelphia area, Redd holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Culver Stockton College. She started at Homebank in 2012 as a customer service representative before moving to the Loan Processing Department. She became a loan officer in 2019. Redd is married and has two sons.
Mary Smith of Palmyra, Mortgage/Consumer Department supervisor, has been promoted to vice president. Smith was recruited to Homebank in 2013 as a mortgage/consumer lender. She assumed the responsibility of supervisor for the Mortgage/Consumer Loan Processing team in 2022. Smith has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Hannibal-LaGrange University. She is married and has two daughters.
Halie Wyble of Bowling Green, loan officer, has been promoted to vice president. Wyble graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in ag business with an emphasis in finance management and was hired in November 2017 as an ag lender. She became the lead for Homebank’s Bowling Green branch when it opened in 2022. Wyble is married and has a son and twin daughters.
Connor Eling of Quincy, financial analyst, has been named assistant vice president. Eling joined Homebank in 2019. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in accounting and finance and works on liquidity management and investments for the Bank. Eling is married and has two daughters.
Annie Hoffman of Canton, accountant and payroll coordinator, has been named assistant vice president. Hoffman started at Homebank as an intern in 2019 and has worked in various areas of the bank, including the loan department, risk management, finance and the Webb Holding Company. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance and marketing and an MBA from Culver-Stockton College.
