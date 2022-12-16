Humphrey-Muegge Named WIU December Employee of the Month

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Office Manager Courtney Humphrey-Muegge has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb Civil Service Employee of the Month for December 2022.
Humphrey-Muegge was hired at WIU in August 2021, to her current position.
According to her nominator, Humphrey-Muegge is "enthusiastic, hard-working, accommodating and interested" in helping the School of LEJA with its varied activities. During the Fall 2022 semester, Humphrey-Muegge assisted with student recruiting by visiting more than 20 schools, emailing counselors from over 100 schools and sending fliers to schools across Illinois.
Her nominator pointed specifically to her work with the department's annual Career Fair.
"Her efforts in requesting that faculty, and the internship coordinator promote the fair, creating fliers, and the multiple social media posts contributed to the event's success," the nominator said. "Furthermore, she exemplifies the WIU Core Values of academic excellence, educational opportunity, personal growth and social responsibility in all she does for the School of LEJA, and the University."
In August 2010, the Goldfarbs established an endowment to permanently fund the University's Civil Service Employee of the Month award. The Goldfarb endowment is used to fund a $100 award for the recipient of the Civil Service Employee of the Month, as well as a plaque.
The WIU Foundation provides a $500 stipend for the Civil Service Employee of the Year. Western faculty, staff and administrators, as well as community members, wishing to nominate a civil service employee for the monthly recognition should contact the Civil Service Employees Council (CSEC) at csec-nominations-g@wiu.edu.
