Raychel Huseman, of Hannibal, recently earned her Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. Huseman was one of over 1,000 students who graduated this Spring.
Menomonie, Wis.
Huseman earns Master's from UW-Stout
- Staff Report
