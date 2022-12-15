PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Kathy Hull has announced her retirement after 11 years as Administrator of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield and her successor has been named.
Holly Jones, MSN, RN, has accepted the position of administrator of the hospital. She has spent the past 11 years as Illini’s Assistant Administrator.
Hull retires on Dec. 23, after 23 years at Illini. She said she loves the community and organization, but it was time for her to do something different in her career.
“Illini has been blessed with 12 years of profitability, and of very high quality and service. I think we positioned the organization well to move into the next generation of caregiving,” Hull said.
Jones has 22 years’ experience in healthcare as a bedside nurse and in management, all within the Blessing Health System.
“I am excited to be selected to lead the Illini team into healthcare’s future with our focus fixed clearly on continuing to deliver healthcare of exceptional quality and with outstanding customer service to the communities we serve,” she said.
Jones earned her bachelor and master's degrees in nursing administration from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences, and an associate degree in nursing from John Wood Community College. Additionally, she is certified as a Nurse Executive through the American Nurse Credentialing Center and holds a Black Belt in the quality improvement process known as Lean.
Jones and her husband Bobby have lived in Pleasant Hill for 28 years. They have three children and three grandchildren.
