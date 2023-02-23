Jackie Weisenburger, of Illinois, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®.
REALTORS® who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 22,000 REALTORS® have earned the credential.
Home buyers and sellers can be assured that CRS Designees subscribe to the strict REALTOR® code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies, and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.
Jackie Weisenburger is an Illinois Licensed Broker with Happel Inc., REALTORS®. She is a member of the Capital Area REALTORS® association. Jackie Weisenburger is also recognized for designations as a certified ePro marketer, AHWD (At home with Diversity) & C2Ex (Commitment to Excellence).
“I thrive to offer the best knowledge possible to better benefit my clients. I dedicate every day to my profession to be the best I can be,” said Jackie Weisenburger.
