Jeffries joins Hannibal Regional Pain Management team

Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently announced that Brandy Jeffries, FNP would be joining their Pain Management team. Jeffries earned her nurse practitioner’s degrees from Walden University and has since worked in the medical field for over 15 years.
“I chose to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner because I want to help make positive differences in people’s everyday lives and help make lives better,” said Jeffries. “I am from the Hannibal area and am looking forward to helping people in my community. I am here to listen to my patients and help them achieve their goals while guiding them to better.”