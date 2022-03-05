Jordahn Leonard becomes new agent at Prestige Realty

Prestige Realty, Inc. is excited to welcome Jordahn Leonard as a new agent!
“I am a Northeast Missouri native and excited to bring my knowledge of the area to the real estate business. I plan on hitting the ground running and would love the opportunity to help you find your own 'home sweet home'. Prestige Realty’s outstanding reputation for quality service made it an excellent choice for me and I look forward to working with all of the agents in the days to come.”
After years of dreaming, Jordahn finally took the plunge and earned her real estate license in February 2022. Jordahn has a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance and a master’s degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Human Resources, both from Columbia College. She and her husband have 2 children and take pride in raising their children in Northeast Missouri. Contact Jordahn today for all of your real estate needs.
