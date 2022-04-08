Three area high school seniors recently earned John Wood Community College Presidential Scholarships. Students competed for the two-year, full-tuition scholarships to JWCC.
Students each submitted an application, résumé and letter, and winners were selected based on high school leadership activities, grade point average and performance during an on-campus interview conducted by JWCC faculty, staff and students.
Presidential Scholarship recipients are required to take part in leadership and service activities as they complete requirements for associate degrees during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years at JWCC.
“JWCC’s Presidential Scholarship is an outstanding opportunity to recognize our district’s talented high school students,” Michael Elbe, JWCC president said. “This prestigious award allows area students to earn a two-year scholarship to graduate debt free from JWCC.”
Winners of the ninth annual JWCC Presidential Scholarship Competition are Kaitlyn Cox, Mason Henry and Mattison McCartney.
Kaitlyn Cox is a student at Pittsfield High School and the daughter of Jeff and Amy Cox.
Mason Henry is a student at Brown County High School and the son of Doug and Heather Henry.
Mattison McCartney is a student at Pittsfield High School and the daughter of Michael and Crystal McCartney.
