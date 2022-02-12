First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Kenneth Baker, J.D., MBA as Vice President, Senior Trust Administration Officer serving Peoria and the surrounding communities.
Prior to joining First Mid, Baker spent nine years as a Vice President and private client advisor within the wealth management industry. He also spent six years in private law practice with a Peoria firm, where his areas of practice were estate planning, estate administration, real estate transactions, business organizations, and litigation.
Baker graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Northern Illinois University and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. In 2020, he obtained a Master’s in Business Administration through the corporate program at Illinois State University.
“We are excited to have Kenneth join our team in Peoria,” says Jordan Lindenmeyer, Director of Trust Services at First Mid Wealth Management. “Kenneth will be a strong leader and contributor for the Trust Services team in Peoria.”
Baker was the recipient of Peoria’s InterBusiness Issue’s “40 Leaders Under Forty” award as recognition for his dedicated service to his community. In 2010, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the United States Army Reserves. Baker currently serves on the board of directors for Freedom Paws Service Dogs Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides fully trained service dogs free of charge to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Baker’s office is in the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 4530 N. University St. in Peoria. He can also be reached at (309) 687-6015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.