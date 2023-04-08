Laura Kent Donahue was reappointed to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Kent Donahue serves as state senator from 1982 to 2003. She was first appointed to the Illinois State Board of Elections in 2019.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Laura Kent Donahue was reappointed to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Kent Donahue serves as state senator from 1982 to 2003. She was first appointed to the Illinois State Board of Elections in 2019.
As senator, she served as a Republican Caucus chairperson, assistant majority leader and vice chairperson of the Appropriations Committee.
Prior to joining the board, Kent Donahue was senior adviser for the state of Illinois for the LS2 Group, a bipartisan public affairs firm. She also advised on several projects with Prairie Lawn Consulting, where she helped organize and advise clients.
She has a Bachelor of Arts from Stephens College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.