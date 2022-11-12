Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has acquired the engineering department of Shawnee Professional Services (Shawnee). The department will merge with Klingner’s Carbondale Regional Office.

Founded in 1995, Shawnee serves numerous towns and villages throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Western Kentucky with an emphasis on professional land surveying. Their civil engineering services have included transportation design, water and wastewater systems, site design, floodplain management, and drainage studies. Shawnee will continue to provide their surveying and right-of-way acquisition services in the region. Both firms will continue to collaborate on projects using their collective expertise.

