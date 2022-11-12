Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has acquired the engineering department of Shawnee Professional Services (Shawnee). The department will merge with Klingner’s Carbondale Regional Office.
Founded in 1995, Shawnee serves numerous towns and villages throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Western Kentucky with an emphasis on professional land surveying. Their civil engineering services have included transportation design, water and wastewater systems, site design, floodplain management, and drainage studies. Shawnee will continue to provide their surveying and right-of-way acquisition services in the region. Both firms will continue to collaborate on projects using their collective expertise.
“We look forward to working with the outstanding engineering staff from Shawnee to continue to grow and expand our presence in the region,” said firm president Mike Klingner, PE. “Klingner and Shawnee will maintain a strong working relationship to complement each firm’s services.”
Four Shawnee employees are joining Klingner:
·Rod Martin, PE, PLS – Martin is a senior engineer in the Water / Wastewater Department with 50 years of experience. He is licensed in Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and he holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky.
·Karley Hanne, EI – Hanne is a designer in the Water / Wastewater Department with five years of experience. She is a registered Engineer Intern in Illinois, and she holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.
·Kendall Odum is a senior technician in the Water / Wastewater Department with 42 years of experience. He holds an associate of arts from Southeastern Illinois College.
·Jenna VanZandt is an engineering assistant in the Environmental Department. VanZandt holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering specializing in environmental engineering from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.
Klingner’s Carbondale Regional Office opened in November 2021. Run by Regional Manager Sean C. Henry, PE – a Carbondale native who has performed engineering services in the area for over 27 years – this location provides and oversees a variety of engineering, architectural, and surveying services to existing and new clients in Southern Illinois, Southeastern Missouri, and Western Kentucky. Klingner is a regional firm founded in 1905 to provide excellent services which anticipate and meet the needs of their clients and benefit the community. Through proactive project management and a multidisciplinary approach, Klingner yields comprehensive design solutions clients can trust.
