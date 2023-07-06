Klingner architect earns Missouri license

Kayla Fuller, NCARB, AIA, of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has earned her Architect license from the State of Missouri Division of Professional Registration.
Fuller has nine years of experience in providing architectural design for nonprofits, healthcare facilities, educational clients, municipalities, and more. She holds additional professional licensure in Illinois and is NCARB-certified. Kayla earned a bachelor of science in architectural studies and a master of science in architectural studies from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
