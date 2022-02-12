Klingner & Associates, P.C. opens Carbondale office

Regional architecture, engineering, surveying, and geotechnical firm Klingner & Associates, PC (Klingner) has opened its Carbondale, Ill., regional office.
Located at 2150 West Main Street, this location will provide and oversee a variety of engineering, architectural, and surveying services to existing and new clients in Southern Illinois, Southeastern Missouri, and Western Kentucky. Over 185 communities in the past 10 years alone have chosen Klingner’s expertise in civil, municipal, transportation, water distribution, wastewater, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and water resources engineering, as well as their architecture, land surveying, and geotechnical investigation services.
“Klingner & Associates, PC has had a presence in the Heartland Tri-State area for many years,” said firm president Mike Klingner, PE. “We are proud to continue our work from this new location.”
The new location is run by Regional Manager Sean C. Henry, PE. Since 2011, Henry has served the City of Carbondale as Director of Public Works and City Engineer. Directly prior to being named the Director of Public Works, he spent five years as an Operations Manager in Public Works. During his tenure with the city, Henry managed department operations, budgets, and activities for 18 distinct operating divisions, accounting for nearly 40% of the City’s annual budget. His areas of expertise encompass all aspects of municipal infrastructure, including water treatment, storage, and distribution; sewer treatment collection, pumping, and sludge disposal; and street, sidewalk, traffic signal, parking lot, storm sewer, and general property maintenance and repair, among others. Prior to his experience at the city, Henry was the Director of Civil Engineering for a consulting firm in Carbondale.
“I am so excited to join the Klingner team and be able to expand their reach into the Southern Illinois and Tri-State Region; having a local presence and office will provide communities and businesses direct access to Klingner’s vast engineering resources and services,” says Henry.
