Klingner designer becomes licensed engineer, certified welding inspector

Nathan Marold – a Quincy-based structural designer for Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) – is now a licensed Engineer with the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation. He has also become a Certified Welding Inspector through the American Welding Society.
Marold, who has worked for Klingner since 2016, has provided drafting services for commercial, industrial, and pump station projects throughout the region. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
