Klingner designer earns Engineer Intern registration

Morgan Rich of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has become a registered Engineer Intern (EI) with the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation. Rich is an assistant transportation engineer with previous experience providing both design and construction inspection services. He holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.
People and Professions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.