Klingner designer earns Engineer Intern registration

Morgan Rich of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has become a registered Engineer Intern (EI) with the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation. Rich is an assistant transportation engineer with previous experience providing both design and construction inspection services. He holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.

