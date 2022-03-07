Klingner designer earns Kentucky licensure

Cullan Duke, PLA, of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has earned his Professional Landscape Architect license from the Kentucky Board of Landscape Architects. Duke, who is the firm’s Site Development Department manager, has 29 years of experience designing for parks, educational facilities, industrial clients, and more. He is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and is certified by the Council of Landscape Architecture Registration Boards. Duke also holds licensure in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa, as well as a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Kansas State University.
