Klingner engineer earns Iowa license

Steven Damm, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineer for Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) – has earned his Professional Engineer licensure from the State of Iowa. Damm, who is based in the firm’s Quincy office, has 20 years of experience in design of retail, religious, educational, nursing home, healthcare, and laboratory projects.
Damm also holds professional licensure in Illinois and Missouri as well as a bachelor of science in architectural engineering from Kansas State University.
