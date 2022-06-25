Klingner engineer earns licensure in Arkansas

Ryan Phelps, PE, NBIS, has earned his Professional Engineer licensure from the Arkansas State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers.
Phelps is a Quincy-based transportation engineer who designs bridges for numerous state, municipal, and private clients. He is also licensed in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa; is a NBIS-certified bridge inspector; belongs to the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers; and holds a master of science and bachelor of science in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.
