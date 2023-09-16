Matthew Suhadolc, PE, of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has earned his professional engineer licensure from the Kansas State Board of Technical Professions. Suhadolc, who is based in the firm’s Hannibal office, has 10 years of experience with water / wastewater projects, including sewer system infiltration and inflow analysis, sewer main and lift station rehabilitation, and water main and rural booster station design.
Suhadolc holds additional professional licensure in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, as well as a bachelor of science from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He is also a member of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.