Klingner engineer earns licensure in Missouri, Iowa

Nathan Marold, PE, CWI, has earned his Professional Engineer licensure from the States of Missouri and Iowa.
Marold, who is based in Klingner’s Quincy office, has provided structural engineering services for commercial, industrial, and pump station projects throughout the region. He is licensed in Illinois, holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University, and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
