Klingner engineer earns Missouri license

Alan Balzer, PE, of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has earned his Professional Engineer (PE) license from the Missouri Division of Professional Registration. Balzer, who is based in the firm’s Quincy office, has seven years of experience providing special inspections and structural design for multi-story industrial and manufacturing facilities, port authorities, and water treatment facilities. His clients have included PepsiCo, Gardner Denver, General Mills, Knapheide, and multiple other confidential industrial facilities.
Balzer also holds professional licensure in Illinois and Iowa as well as a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Missouri—St. Louis and Washington University.
