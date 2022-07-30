Klingner hires accounting assistant

Melissa Johnson has joined the Accounting Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an accounting assistant. Johnson, who will work in the firm’s corporate office in Quincy, will provide accounting support for the firm’s eight regional offices across Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. She holds a bachelor of arts in political science from Quincy University.
People and Professions
