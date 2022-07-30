Klingner hires administrative assistant

Trudy Laws has joined the Hannibal regional office of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an administrative assistant. Laws will coordinate with Klingner’s full administrative team to ensure quality service across the firm’s offices in Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. She holds a bachelor of science in family sciences from Truman State University.
People and Professions
