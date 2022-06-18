Klingner hires assistant engineer

David Shoemaker, EI, has joined the Geotechnical / Construction Materials Testing Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an assistant engineer. He previously interned with Klingner, performing quality control testing, compaction and moisture levels of soil, inspection of concrete placement, foundation observations, concrete reinforcement inspection, various ASTM laboratory tests, and more. Shoemaker holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minn.
People and Professions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.