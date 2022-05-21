Klingner hires assistant structural engineer

Alexandra Mellon, EI, has joined the Structural Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an assistant structural engineer. For the past three years, she has built a strong background in code analysis and structural design, which will support Klingner projects throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Mellon holds a bachelor of science as well as a master of science in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.
People and Professions
