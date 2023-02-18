Klingner hires geotechnical, construction materials testing technician

Christopher Waterkotte has joined Geotechnics, the Geotechnical / Construction Materials Testing Division of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as a technician. He will assist in drilling and provide testing services throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa, bringing with him seven years of concrete construction experience through Don Waterkotte & Sons Construction. Waterkotte is a former U.S. Marine and holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from MacMurray College.
People and Professions
