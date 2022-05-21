Klingner hires interior design assistant

Madeline Bond has joined the Architecture Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an interior design assistant. Previously, Bond was a public relations and interior design intern for Rise Community Development in St. Louis, a nonprofit organization focused on affordable housing. Her work with Klingner will support architectural projects throughout Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Bond, who is from Palmyra, MO, holds a bachelor of science in interior design and a minor in public relations from Mississippi College.
People and Professions
