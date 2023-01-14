Klingner hires marketing coordinator

Allison Hutson has joined the Marketing / Business Development Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) in the firm’s corporate Quincy regional office as a marketing coordinator. She will provide writing and graphic design support for all eight of Klingner’s regional offices, located throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Hutson holds a bachelor of arts in music with a minor in marketing from St. Ambrose University, and she is currently pursuing a master of science in educational leadership from Quincy University.
People and Professions
