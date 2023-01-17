Klingner hires mechanical / electrical engineering assistant

Fredric Hoerr has joined the Mechanical / Electrical / Plumbing Department of Klingner and Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an engineering assistant. Hoerr, who has a year of experience in power distribution engineering, will provide electrical engineering design for projects throughout Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. He holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Grand Canyon University.
People and Professions
