Klingner & Associates, PC (Klingner) in Quincy has hired Kayla Fuller and Doug Weber as the newest members of their staff.
Fuller will serve as an Architectural Designer in Klingner's Architectural Department while Weber has joined Geotechnics, a Division of Klingner & Associates, PC (Klingner), as a Geotechnical Technician.
Fuller brings six years of experience to her new position as a designer of various commercial, federal, industrial, healthcare, and municipal facilities. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and a Master of Architecture from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale.
Operating out of the Hannibal office, Weber will work alongside a team of drill rig operators performing soil borings and testing services throughout Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa. Weber has previous experience in the heavy construction trade as well as in the quarry and riverport industries. He also served in the U.S. Army as a member of the Mechanized Infantry.