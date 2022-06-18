Klingner hires system administrator

Ryan Hinkamper has joined the IT Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as a system administrator. He will help manage the firm’s growing network for its eight office locations across Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Hinkamper holds an associate of applied science in computer engineering from ITT Tech.
People and Professions
