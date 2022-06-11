Klingner hires transportation designer

Ryan Bailey has joined the Transportation Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as a transportation designer. His previous experience includes site planning, stormwater drainage design, utility placement, and determination of construction quantities. Bailey holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from University of Missouri – Kansas City and an associates degree from Moberly Area Community College.
People and Professions
