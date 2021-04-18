Klingner honored by ACEC

William Klingner, PE, CFM, of Klingner and Associates, P.C. in Quincy, was recently named the 2021 Emerging Professional of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC-IL).
Klingner is a licensed engineer and Certified Floodplain Manager. He works primarily with levee and drainage districts to protect towns, manufacturers, farms, and infrastructure. He also provides modeling, design and permitting services for levee and drainage districts across the Tri-States. Klingner played an integral role in the flood fighting efforts for the record flood of 2019.
“I am particularly honored to receive this year's Emerging Professional of the Year Award as it’s the 100th anniversary of ACEC-IL,” said Klingner. “While my name may have been announced, the award truly belongs to the unbelievably hard-working team at Klingner and Associates, P.C. and the clients that put their faith and trust in us on a daily basis. If it was not for them, this award would not have been possible."
Klingner serves as secretary for the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers (Western Illinois Chapter), an American Council of Engineering Companies (IL) – Rock Island United States Corps of Engineers liaison, and treasurer for the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.