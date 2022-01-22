Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has named Jessica Cary, PE, its new Environmental Department manager. In this role, Cary will oversee a staff of engineers and technicians performing environmental engineering and testing services across Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.
The promotion comes as former Environmental Department manager, Lance Schuette, transitions full-time into firm leadership responsibilities.
“Jessica has demonstrated exceptional skills as they relate to quality, client responsiveness, report writing, and project management, among others,” said Schuette. “We have great confidence in her as she begins to manage our environmental projects and meet the needs of our clients.”
Klingner has completed over 1,000 environmental projects for over 800 communities and organizations since Cary joined the firm in 2015. Her work has included a wide array of environmental permitting, post-closure landfill monitoring, Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments, indoor air quality testing, mold investigations and remediation, wetland delineations, and asbestos inspections.
“I am excited and grateful to build off of Lance’s leadership of the department,” said Cary. “I look forward to continuing to build new and existing client relationships by providing quality and timely environmental services.”
Cary belongs to the Iowa Groundwater Association and the Iowa Engineering Society. She is a licensed professional engineer in Iowa and Illinois; an asbestos building inspector in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri; and an FAA-certified drone pilot. Cary holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering from Iowa State University.
