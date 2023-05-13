Klingner technician earns asbestos license

Neil Russell, an environmental technician for Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner), has received his Illinois and Missouri Asbestos Air Sampling Professional licenses. He is also a licensed asbestos building inspector, asbestos management planner, and asbestos project manager in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. He has six years of safety and environmental experience working on municipal, commercial, educational, healthcare, and residential projects throughout the region.
Russell is based in the firm’s Quincy office. He holds an associate of fine arts from Blackhawk College and a Bachelor of Arts in history / geography education from Western Illinois University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.