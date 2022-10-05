Klingner wins design excellence award
Wendy Heise

Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) has received the First Place Design Excellence Award in Education from the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Illinois for the Brown County Early Learning Center in Mount Sterling, Ill.

Funded by the Tracy Family Foundation, this imaginative adaptive reuse project transformed an 8,500 SF building into a nature-themed childcare facility optimized for child development. A whimsical tree branching over the reception desk greets families as they enter, with abstract bushes and carpeting suggesting stone walkways and grass guiding children to their classrooms. The indoor play area further inspires imaginative play with carpeting that suggests a river, bridge, and stepping stones. Colorful and highly adaptive furnishings tie the entire design together for a truly child-centric experience.

