Klingner wins exceptional service award

Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) received a “2022 Consultant Exceptional Service Award – The Rural Highway” from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for its design work along US 54 / IL 106 in Pittsfield, IL.
The project, constructed in 2021, involved resurfacing, ADA ramp improvements, intersection improvements, parking lanes, signal upgrades, and land surveying for 1.7 miles of highway traversing the center of Pittsfield. A total of 60 street corners were upgraded, some requiring multiple handrails and complex ramps as well as Right-of-Way acquisition work.
“Klingner organized a very experienced team to develop plans for letting,” said IDOT District Six program development engineer, Sal Madonia, in his nomination statement. “They contributed to the success of the project through their knowledge of IDOT’s design standards, policies, and specifications.”
Klingner was one of three firms to be recognized from the eligible 385 prequalified firms who perform work for IDOT. The award was presented at the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC-IL) Spring Meeting on June 9.
Since 1984, Klingner has been a trusted partner of IDOT, providing roadway and structure design, survey, hydraulic analysis, construction services, geotechnical services, and pump station design. In the last five years alone, the firm has provided professional services on 103 work orders spread across the state.
“Having the chance to make these accessibility and roadway improvements in Pittsfield means a lot to our firm," said Transportation Director and Project Manager Eric Barnes, PE. "Working with IDOT allows us to make a difference in our communities — and communities just like them — all over the state."
For more information about Klingner or to schedule a consultation, please contact 217-223-3670 or visit klingner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.